Leeds United’s summer ‘target’ nominated for award amid expected January transfer

One of Leeds United’s reported summer transfer targets is excelling. The Whites were heavily linked with a move for Philadelphia Union full-back Kai Wagner during the summer, with Jesse Marsch knowing the Major League Soccer market well. Wagner has impressed for Union since making the move in 2019, and Leeds needed extra cover at left-back, something they were forced to realise early this season.

Junior Firpo has missed a significant chunk of action, forcing Pascal Struijk to fill in on the left side. Struijk has done well there, to his credit, but he is a centre-back by trade. Given Leeds’ lack of depth at left-back, the Wagner links were not surprising, with claims Marsch had discussed a move with Union boss Jim Curtin. Since then, MLS reporter Tom Bogert has backed Wagner to land a big move to Europe in January.

It will be interesting to see if the Whites circle back for the German, especially now that they are acutely aware of their need for a left-back. But in the meantime, Wagner has been impressing in MLS.

In fact, he has been nominated for the Defender of the Year award. Wagner has managed eight assists in 33 league appearances, helping Union to top the Eastern Conference, ensuring they qualify for the Conference semi-finals, facing Cincinnati on Thursday. Wagner is one of only three defenders up for the award, along with Philly teammate Jakob Glesnes and New York City FC’s Alex Callens.