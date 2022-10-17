Patrick Bamford missed a penalty, had a goal disallowed and then thought he had won a stoppage time penalty, only for it to be overturned. It was a tough one to take for Jesse Marsch’s men, who are now winless since the end of August - albeit they did go a month without playing during that period.

The Whites are sliding down the table, but the fans are still firmly behind their team, indeed their players. Bamford has had a tough time of it lately, struggling with fitness issues, and missing the penalty will have been a painful moment for the striker.

But as the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Joe Donnohue tweeted during the game, the fans got behind Bamford to give him a lift when he most needed it. “Chants around the Kop/West Stand for Patrick Bamford now, who’s missed a penalty and two one-on-ones. The crowd are with him,” he tweeted.

Interestingly, Leeds assistant Maric quote retweeted the tweet to express his appreciation for the fans. He said: “Reading this on my timeline & have to say something: Elland Road is so amazing, great, great fans. Thanks so much. Just unbelievable & playing a huge part in the lads‘ amazing performance, but we have to reward ourselves, that’s up to us! Got to continue improving. MOT, always!”