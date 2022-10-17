‘Have to say something’ - Leeds United assistant sends special message to fans after Arsenal defeat
One of Leeds United’s most senior coaches has tweeted out to thank fans for their support.
Leeds United assistant René Marić has tweeted to praise Whites fans after Sunday’s narrow defeat to Arsenal. Leeds fought bravely against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, coming up just short to a Bukayo Saka winner, though the game was full of drama.
Patrick Bamford missed a penalty, had a goal disallowed and then thought he had won a stoppage time penalty, only for it to be overturned. It was a tough one to take for Jesse Marsch’s men, who are now winless since the end of August - albeit they did go a month without playing during that period.
The Whites are sliding down the table, but the fans are still firmly behind their team, indeed their players. Bamford has had a tough time of it lately, struggling with fitness issues, and missing the penalty will have been a painful moment for the striker.
But as the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Joe Donnohue tweeted during the game, the fans got behind Bamford to give him a lift when he most needed it. “Chants around the Kop/West Stand for Patrick Bamford now, who’s missed a penalty and two one-on-ones. The crowd are with him,” he tweeted.
Interestingly, Leeds assistant Maric quote retweeted the tweet to express his appreciation for the fans. He said: “Reading this on my timeline & have to say something: Elland Road is so amazing, great, great fans. Thanks so much. Just unbelievable & playing a huge part in the lads‘ amazing performance, but we have to reward ourselves, that’s up to us! Got to continue improving. MOT, always!”
Maric knows a thing or two about impressive atmospheres, spending time at the likes of Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund. Beyond that, it’s nice for Leeds fans to know their support is being felt on the pitch, and indeed on the sidelines.