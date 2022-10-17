Rodrigo issues message after Leeds United error and outlines thinking for future

Whites boss Jesse Marsch selected Rodrigo in the no 9 role for Sunday’s Premier League hosting of the table-topping Gunners but a terrible cross-field pass from the Spanish international led to Arsenal scoring the only goal of the game in the 35th minute.

Rodrigo’s attempted pass went straight to Bukayo Saka on the opposite flank and the Gunners forward then played a neat one two with Martin Odegaard before rifling a ferocious rising finish past Illan Meslier. Saka’s strike proved the only goal of the game as part of a contest in which Leeds created a host of glorious chances and missed a second-half penalty as Marsch’s Whites dominated after the break. The result left Leeds 15th in the table and just one point clear of the drop zone but Rodrigo has held his hands up to his mistake and is now looking onwards and upwards.