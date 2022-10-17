Patrick Bamford was involved in all three of those incidents, and Leeds were left feeling hard done by at the full-time whistle, especially because of the reversed penalty. Bamford appeared to bump Gabriel Magalhaes, who fell to the ground and then kicked out on his way down. Referee Chris Kavanagh spoke to his assistant about the incident before giving Gabriel a red card and awarding a spot kick.

However, after a review of the VAR monitor, Kavanagh rescinded the red card and chalked off the penalty, a decision former referee Gallagher agrees with. "I think it is a really interesting incident,” he told Sky Sports. “The referee doesn’t give anything but goes over to his assistant, who says to him that Gabriel has kicked out.

“It is quite clearly a foul (from Bamford), we see the kick (from Gabriel) – it is petulant, it is unsporting but it is not violent. I think it is reckless at worst. The first foul is by Bamford. I think ultimately the right decision has arisen from that.”

On Bamford’s disallowed goal, Gallagher simply added: “I thought it was a foul, when you look at it, it’s hard to say it is not a foul.”

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)