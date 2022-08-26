Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds have not made a formal approach for Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner, despite reports to the contrary in recent weeks.

The Philadelphia Inquirer carries quotes from Union boss Jim Curtin, who categorically stated there had been: “no new conversations, no offer, anything like that.”

Curtin is a long-time associate of Jesse Marsch’s and added in jest: “If I had a message, I think they’re doing great, and they’re totally stable in their roster right now, and they should just carry on with what they have,” alluding to the supposed interest in highly-rated left-back Wagner.

Kai Wagner of Philadelphia Union (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This season, Union are five points clear atop Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference and are on course for a run at the MLS Cup after last year’s disappointment missing out to New York City FC in the play-offs.

According to well-placed US sources, the YEP understands Philadelphia Union have been increasingly reluctant to part with Wagner this summer despite the expectation that he will eventually make a move to Europe.

The transfer window for European clubs closes next Thursday, while the MLS regular season calendar does not follow the same pattern as major European leagues, beginning in February and finishing in October before a month of MLS Cup deciders.

Union are keen to retain Wagner until the end of this year in order to stand the best chance of lifting the MLS Cup for the first time in their history.

“Kai’s had an incredible season, he’s been an incredible player for us, and some things aren’t in our control. We’ll make the decision that’s best for the team moving forward, but nothing’s changed as far as from last week to this week,” Curtin added.

"A lot is going to change from now ‘til the end [of the season]. I know Leeds has a lot of targets, obviously — certain guys are on their radar in the attacking part of the field, certainly on the defensive side, as well.”

Leeds’ pursuit of a left-back this summer appears to be winding down as the final week of the window comes into view.

Junior Firpo’s return to training next week, coupled with Pascal Struijk’s encouraging form as a stand-in in that position and Leo Hjelde’s availability there as a reserve suggests Marsch is content with his options for the time being.

The head coach said as much during his pre-match press conference last week.

"I think Pascal is doing great [at left-back]. I think Junior’s ready and he's looked really strong even in rehab training. I think Leo played really well, Leo Hjelde played really well in the 21s game. And so currently I feel strong in that position.

"Maybe at the beginning of when Junior got hurt, we weren't sure, but we wanted to look a little at Leif Davis, we wanted to look a little at Pascal, we wanted to look a little at Leo. And right now I feel like we've covered that position really well,” the American said.