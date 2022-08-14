MLS coach confirms discussions with highly-rated left-back on Leeds United’s ‘radar’

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin has confirmed Leeds United’s interest in left-back Kai Wagner.

The German defender has been one of the most consistent left-backs in the MLS since joining the Union in February 2019 after spells with the likes of SSV Ulm and Wurzburger Kickers.

In the four seasons that have past since his move to the United States, Wagner has scored four goals and provided 17 assists in 117 appearances for Curtin’s side and has attracted serious attention from clubs in Europe.

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs reported Whites boss Jesse Marsch is ‘driving’ the bid to take the defender to Elland Road and Portuguese giants Benfica are also keen on Wagner.

Speaking ahead of Union’s 4-1 win against Chicago Fire on Saturday, Curtin confirmed he had discussed the speculation with the 25-year-old - but revealed the club are yet to receive an offer for their highly-rated defender.

“I've had discussions with Jesse,” explained Curtin.

“Obviously he's on their radar, there's no question about that. But so are a lot of other good left backs in the world. So, it's a unique window in that it doesn't really close until September for them.

“There's always interest.

“I think in the last six or seven windows, there's been interest in Kai, but nothing's come to fruition. So, we'll obviously make decisions based on – first official offers have to come in, and Ernst will decide one way or the other what is best for the club, myself included and Kai as well.”

Union currently sit five points clear at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference with just nine games to play in their regular season.

With their campaign rapidly approaching its climax, Curtin praised Wagner for ignoring speculation over his future and focusing on what lies ahead.