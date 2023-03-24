Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as the the odds-on favourite to take over at Leeds United’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur following shock reports he is set to be sacked by Bayern Munich.

The 35-year-old is poised to be replaced by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, with the ex-RB Leipzig man set to be officially dismissed on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it appears certain he is on his way out of the club after Joao Cancelo, who is loan from Man City, said: “I want to thank Nagelsmann as he was the one who wanted me at Bayern.

“This caught me by surprise but all the luck in the world to him. When I arrive, I will try to fit in as much as possible with the concepts of the new coach”.

Nagelsmann shot to prominence with 1899 Hoffenheim as he was appointed at the club ahead of the 2016-2017 season. He was just 29-years-old when he took charge of his first game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He moved to RB Leipzig in 2019 before Bayern appointed him as manager in 2021. He won the Bundesliga title last season. The club are one point behind Borussia Dortmund after 25 games this term while Bayern are also in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Nagelsmann was replaced by Jesse Marsch at Leipzig but the American lasted just 21 games at the club before being appointed by Leeds United two months after being let go by the German outfit.

Nagelsmann has now emerged as the frontrunner for the Spurs position, after Antonio Conte’s role at the club was put in further doubt after he slammed ‘selfish’ players and a trophyless board following a 3-3 draw against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Mason had been the heavy favourite to take over at Spurs on a temporary basis but the market has now shifted in favour of Nagelsmann.

Bayern have lost just three league games this term, and have scored the most goals in the German top flight with 72. Leeds face Spurs at Elland Road on the final day of the season in what could prove a huge game for both clubs.

The Whites are seeking to avoid relegation for a second-straight season while Tottenham chase a top-four spot. Leeds moved 14th in the table with a 4-2 win over Wolves last weekend while Spurs are just two points ahead of Newcastle United in fifth, with the Magpies holding two games in hand.

Further reports on Friday morning claimed Tottenham were preparing to make contact with Nagelsmann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next Spurs manager odds

Julian Nagelsmann - 4/5

Ryan Mason - 13/8

Mauricio Pochettino - 8/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Glasner - 16/1

Thomas Tuchel - 16/1

Thomas Frank - 20/1