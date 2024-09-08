Leeds United's highest earners in weekly wage bill as per popular video game

Football Manager 2024 assesses how the Leeds United wage bill looks.

Elland Road became a hive of activity during the summer as Leeds United prepared for their bid for promotion into the Premier League.

After suffering an agonising Championship play-off final defeat against Southampton in May, several key members of the Whites squad have been moved on as the club deals with the financial impact of spending a second season outside of the top flight. The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter all earned big money moves to Premier League clubs and there were permanent moves away from Leeds for Diego Llorente, Luke Ayling, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra after they spent last season out on loan.

There were plenty of incomings as Daniel Farke and the Whites recruitment staff worked hard to bring players in until the final days of the window. Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon became a permanent member of the Whites ranks after spending last season out on loan at Elland Road and around £15m was paid for Almeria winger Largie Ramazani, Sheffield United full-back Jayden Bogle, Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka and St Gallen left-back Isaac Schmidt. Two loan signings came in from Premier League clubs as Farke completed season-long deals for Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell from Spurs and Bournemouth respectively.

But what impact has the summer business made on the Whites wage bill? We fired up Football Manager 2024 to see how researchers at the world’s most popular managerial simulation believe the Elland Road wage bill looks.

Leeds United wage bill as per Football Manager 2024

Alex Cairns - £2,000, Mateo Joseph - £6,000, Sam Byram - £8,000, Ao Tanaka - £9,000, Largie Ramazani - £9,250, Wilfried Gnonto - £13,250, Joe Gelhart - £13,750, Brenden Aaronson - £22,000, Pascal Struijk - £22,000, Illan Meslier - £22,000, Jayden Bogle - £22,000, Max Wober - £25,000, Ilia Gruev - £25,000, Daniel James - £27,500, Karl Darlow - £30,000, Junior Firpo - £30,000, Joel Piroe - £30,000, Joe Rothwell - £30,000, Joe Rodon - £35,000, Ethan Ampadu - £35,000, Patrick Bamford - £41,500, Manor Solomon - £55,000