Leeds United Elland Road expansion: Capacity target, talks and requirements

Round-up of news regarding Leeds United’s plans to expand Elland Road

Talk of an Elland Road expansion has been rife over recent seasons for Leeds United. The 49ers took over full ownership of the club back in July.

The Whites are currently aiming to gain promotion back to the Premier League under Daniel Farke. Here is a look at the latest news regarding their stadium…

Capacity target

The Independent reported back in April that Leeds want the capacity of their stadium to be in and around the 50,000 mark. It currently holds 37,890.

What needs to happen

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that whilst Whites’ hierarchy remain committed to the plan to develop Elland Road, the club could do with being back in the top flight to push the process further along. Getting back to the Premier League would increase revenue and demand would be greater.

Tram links plan

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority announced plans for a new public transport network across Leeds. Phase one of the 'Mass Transit Scheme' is due to begin development in 2028 and would see two lines operating, one of which will go from St James' Hospital, through Leeds city centre and on to Elland Road.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: "This will be transformational for the North, helping our communities to thrive and our economy to flourish - benefiting generations to come with greater opportunity and prosperity. We know that mass transit systems have successfully helped to regenerate areas right across the country by boosting connectivity, opportunity and prosperity – and we will work tirelessly to make sure that happens here in West Yorkshire.”

Latest talks

Former The Athletic reporter Phil Hay previously reported that Leeds met with a major architectural firm. He wrote: "When 49ers Enterprises lined up its takeover in the summer, it was suggested that the fund might be in a position to unveil more concrete plans before the end of this year. Leeds are known to have spoken with at least one major architectural firm about redeveloping their ground.

"A larger, more modern home is seen as the most crucial way of giving United greater commercial strength; the key to pushing up the worth of a club that, at one stage, had a valuation of close to £500million ($630m) in the Premier League."

Chairman’s promise

Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe doesn’t want to make wholesale changes to their stadium. He wants to preserve the soul of Elland Road and said in a BBC interview: “I’ll be honest with you, the main thing is to protect the magic and electricity that is in Elland Road. The answer then is [it] probably means that it’s more of a stadium expansion than a new stadium because I don’t want to take away from that.

“Players from the other 19 [Premier League] clubs, if they are going to list the three worst places that they want to play on the road for an away match, Elland Road is probably one, two or three for them. I don’t want to take that away.”