Leeds United's huge £34m squad value decrease compared to Sunderland, Sheffield United and other Championship rivals

Kyle Newbould
Central Football Reporter

Published 8th Sep 2024, 14:00 BST

Leeds United had a rollercoaster summer with plenty of big-money ins and outs.

Few supporters welcome the September international break but it can offer an early chance to reflect on summer business. It’s been just over one week since the transfer window closed and many fans saw their new arrivals feature over the weekend, allowing an early glimpse at what this season could look like.

Those inside Elland Road for Leeds United’s 2-0 win over Hull City on Saturday saw all but one of their first-team arrivals take to the pitch, including the likes of Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka. It’s been a chaotic few months in West Yorkshire but the decision to leave it late has paid dividends to some extent.

But how well did Leeds actually do in the transfer window? Well, the YEP has analysed the squad value of each Championship team before and after the transfer window to assess who has come out on top and who has lost top talent. Take a look below to see where the Whites rank...

Squad value at the start of summer: £7.4m | Squad value at the end of summer: £16.82m

1. Oxford United - 127.4% increase

Squad value at the start of summer: £7.4m | Squad value at the end of summer: £16.82m | Getty Images

Squad value at the start of summer: £13.69m | Squad value at the end of summer: £29.58m

2. Sheffield Wednesday - 116.2% increase

Squad value at the start of summer: £13.69m | Squad value at the end of summer: £29.58m | Getty Images

Squad value at the start of summer: £10.08m | Squad value at the end of summer: £19.18m

3. Derby County - 90.4% increase

Squad value at the start of summer: £10.08m | Squad value at the end of summer: £19.18m | Getty Images

Squad value at the start of summer: £10.58m | Squad value at the end of summer: £15.6m

4. Portsmouth - 39.4% increase

Squad value at the start of summer: £10.58m | Squad value at the end of summer: £15.6m Photo: Bryn Lennon

Squad value at the start of summer: £48.78m | Squad value at the end of summer: £63.92m

5. Middlesbrough - 31% increase

Squad value at the start of summer: £48.78m | Squad value at the end of summer: £63.92m | Getty Images

Squad value at the start of summer: £33.22m | Squad value at the end of summer: £41.15m

6. Cardiff City - 23.9% increase

Squad value at the start of summer: £33.22m | Squad value at the end of summer: £41.15m Photo: Ryan Hiscott

