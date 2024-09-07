A big Leeds boost is expected after the international break.

A big Leeds United boost is expected after the international break with massive Whites backing amid a new ‘toughest’ test.

Leeds signed off for the September internationals with last weekend’s 2-0 win at home to Hull City which put Daniel Farke’s Whites up to fourth place in the early Championship table after four games played.

Leeds will return to action with next weekend’s Saturday lunchtime visit of much-fancied title contenders Burnley but the bookmakers confidently expect the big Whites boost of another three points for Farke’s side.

Despite the nature of the test against Scott Parker’s recently relegated Clarets, Leeds are odds-on across the board in being no bigger than 4-6 favourites. Burnley can be backed at 17-4 to leave Elland Road with all three points whilst the draw is on offer at 16-5.

As part of very strong backing for the Whites, Leeds have the first eight players in the first scorer market, in which Mateo Joseph, Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford are 5-1 favourites.

Andreas Hountondji and Lyle Foster are rated the chief Burnley threats, the pair 17-2 to score first. But Leeds are firmly expected to emerge triumphant for a win which would already establish a four-point gap back to Burnley.