42 famous Leeds United fans and their net worth, including Hollywood actors, sports stars and politicians

By Georgia Goulding
Published 8th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 07:05 BST

Leeds United have plenty of globally recognised supporters.

Leeds United are one of the most widely supported clubs in both England and Europe, and with their ever-growing fanbase, there are plenty of celebrity supporters in the mix.

The history of the club and the fact they are the only big team in one of the UK’s biggest cities plays a big part in their vast following, but their support isn’t limited to just locals either. Leeds’ support stretches around the globe and they aren’t short of famous faces flying the flag in their corner.

We’ve rounded up some of Elland Road’s celebrity followers and ranked them by their reported net worth. Take a look at 42-strong list below, which features some household sporting names, politicians, musicians and Hollywood actors.

No reported net worth

1. Julian Barratt, Actor and Musician

No reported net worth | Getty Images

Photo Sales
No reported net worth

2. Danny Howard

No reported net worth Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Photo Sales
No reported net worth

3. Dan Bradbury, Golfer

No reported net worth Photo: Luke Walker

Photo Sales
Reported net worth - £1m

4. Rune Temte, Actor

Reported net worth - £1m | Getty Images for Disney

Photo Sales
Reported net worth - £1.2m

5. Jack P Shepherd, Actor

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reported net worth - £1.2m

6. Mike Bushell, Presenter

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Anthony Devlin

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice