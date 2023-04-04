Leeds United are now heading into the business end of the season.

The Whites are once again fighting against relegation as we head into the final stretch, and it’s almost too close to call at the bottom of the Premier League table. Nine teams are involed in the relegation battle this season, and Leeds are one of them, now just goal difference above the dotted line following the weekend’s heavy defeat to Arsenal.

Fortunately, Leeds now have the chance to take on a couple of direct rivals, facing fellow troubled sides Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace this week. Those are fixtures that could help define the Whites’ season and whether they are to be successful in beating off the drop this season.

Interestingly, though, Leeds are not on course to be relegated, even with the weekend’s disappointing result. According to data specialists FiveThirtyEight, Javi Gracia’s men are on course to finish in 14th position, but securing safety will not be a comfortable affair.

The predictions suggest that two points will separate Leeds in 14th from the final relegation spot, which is expected to be occupied by Everton. Though, it’s worth keeping in mind that this prediction does not take into account the result of Monday night’s clash between Everton and Tottenham. The prediction suggests the Toffees will be joined by Nottingham Forest and Southampton in the Championship.

Forest are set to pick up two points less than Everton, while the Saints are tipped to finish five points from safety - two less than Forest. Bournemouth are being tipped to come closest to the drop, finishing just a point above the drop zone.

Leeds United manager Javi Gracia celebrates after the final whistle in the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday March 18, 2023. (Credit: PA)

At the other end of the table, Arsenal are being tipped to win the league by just one point, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United all securing Champions League football. Tottenham and Liverpool are predicted to make the Europa League, with Brighton expected to land a Conference League place.

The full predicted table is below.

