News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
2 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
2 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
3 hours ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
3 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest injury news as 12 ruled out and three doubts - gallery

All the latest injury news surrounding Leeds United and Nottingham Forest ahead of Tuesday night’s crucial Elland Road clash.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 18:30 BST

Leeds United are now preparing for a huge relegation six-pointer as they battle for safety.

The Whites suffered a heavy defeat to Arsenal over the weekend, and they now sit just goal difference above the drop. Tuesday night’s opponents Nottingham Forest are just one point better off, and it’s not just position that the two sides have in common. Both teams are now battling against injury issues, and ahead of this one, Whites boss Javi Gracia has said: “About injured players I prefer not say anything.

“You know our situation is not good with injured players, all the medical staff are working really hard to recover as soon as possible. In two, three days, things don’t change a lot. Maybe we have some different options tomorrow but we have to prepare the game with the players we have.”

With that in mind, we have rounded up the injury news surrounding both teams going into this crucial clash. Take a look below...

Cooper said of Yates in his pre-match press conference: “Yatesy won’t be available with his shoulder injury, the other guys we haven’t ruled in or out yet. It’s still a mixed bag in terms of availability.”

1. Ryan Yates

Cooper said of Yates in his pre-match press conference: “Yatesy won’t be available with his shoulder injury, the other guys we haven’t ruled in or out yet. It’s still a mixed bag in terms of availability.”

Photo Sales
Scarpa is dealing with a small issue and will undergo a late fitness test.

2. Gustavo Scarpa

Scarpa is dealing with a small issue and will undergo a late fitness test.

Photo Sales
As detailed by Cooper, Ayew is one of the players who will get a late fitness test.

3. Andre Ayew

As detailed by Cooper, Ayew is one of the players who will get a late fitness test.

Photo Sales
Aurier is also a doubt, with Steve Cooper saying: “Serge is still recovering. We’ll give him every chance of being available but we still haven’t decided.”

4. Serge Aurier

Aurier is also a doubt, with Steve Cooper saying: “Serge is still recovering. We’ll give him every chance of being available but we still haven’t decided.”

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Nottingham ForestArsenal