All the latest injury news surrounding Leeds United and Nottingham Forest ahead of Tuesday night’s crucial Elland Road clash.

Leeds United are now preparing for a huge relegation six-pointer as they battle for safety.

The Whites suffered a heavy defeat to Arsenal over the weekend, and they now sit just goal difference above the drop. Tuesday night’s opponents Nottingham Forest are just one point better off, and it’s not just position that the two sides have in common. Both teams are now battling against injury issues, and ahead of this one, Whites boss Javi Gracia has said: “About injured players I prefer not say anything.

“You know our situation is not good with injured players, all the medical staff are working really hard to recover as soon as possible. In two, three days, things don’t change a lot. Maybe we have some different options tomorrow but we have to prepare the game with the players we have.”

With that in mind, we have rounded up the injury news surrounding both teams going into this crucial clash. Take a look below...

1 . Ryan Yates Cooper said of Yates in his pre-match press conference: “Yatesy won’t be available with his shoulder injury, the other guys we haven’t ruled in or out yet. It’s still a mixed bag in terms of availability.” Photo Sales

2 . Gustavo Scarpa Scarpa is dealing with a small issue and will undergo a late fitness test. Photo Sales

3 . Andre Ayew As detailed by Cooper, Ayew is one of the players who will get a late fitness test. Photo Sales

4 . Serge Aurier Aurier is also a doubt, with Steve Cooper saying: “Serge is still recovering. We’ll give him every chance of being available but we still haven’t decided.” Photo Sales