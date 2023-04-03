Wolves will pay a £57,500 fine after admitting the charge of failing to control their players during their fixture against Leeds United last month.

The Whites’ fourth goal – a chipped finish by Rodrigo Moreno, after Wolves player Adama Traore had temporarily stopped playing due to a shirt pull by Marc Roca – provoked a reaction on the Wolves bench and saw unused substitute Matheus Nunes sent off in the ensuing melee.

Nunes’ red card has since been rescinded, after it was deemed he did not push assistant referee Gary Beswick. Nevertheless, Wolves have been charged and fined for failing to control their players.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui (right) reacts to assistant referee Gary Beswick during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday March 18, 2023. (Credit: PA)

Leeds, meanwhile, have escaped any punishment from the Football Association.