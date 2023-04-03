News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United relegation rivals hit with hefty fine following stoppage time melee in Whites victory

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been hit with hefty fine after admitting fault in the stoppage time melee involving Leeds United at Molineux last month

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read

Wolves will pay a £57,500 fine after admitting the charge of failing to control their players during their fixture against Leeds United last month.

The Whites’ fourth goal – a chipped finish by Rodrigo Moreno, after Wolves player Adama Traore had temporarily stopped playing due to a shirt pull by Marc Roca – provoked a reaction on the Wolves bench and saw unused substitute Matheus Nunes sent off in the ensuing melee.

Nunes’ red card has since been rescinded, after it was deemed he did not push assistant referee Gary Beswick. Nevertheless, Wolves have been charged and fined for failing to control their players.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui (right) reacts to assistant referee Gary Beswick during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday March 18, 2023. (Credit: PA)
Leeds, meanwhile, have escaped any punishment from the Football Association.

A statement by the FA on Monday afternoon read: “Wolverhampton Wanderers have been fined £57,500 following an incident in the 98th minute of their Premier League game on Saturday 18 March against Leeds United. Wolverhampton Wanderers admitted failing to ensure that their players and technical area occupants do not behave in a way which is improper towards an assistant referee and the fourth official. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed their fine following a subsequent hearing and the written reasons for this sanction will be published in due course.”

