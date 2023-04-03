Leeds United have a quick turnaround this week, and it’s a good job following their heavy defeat to Arsenal.

The Whites were thrashed by leaders Arsenal over the weekend, and the loss saw them slip within goal difference of the bottom three, with many of their relegation rivals picking up points. Fortunately, Leeds get a chance to bounce back quickly, facing relegation rivals Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, with the two sides separated by just one point.

As Javi Gracia prepares his men for the crucial Elland Road clash, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the Whites.

Llorente praise

Jose Mourinho believes there’s still a future for Diego Llorente at AS Roma despite a difficult start for the defender since his move to Italy.

“Diego Llorente also played very well with Smalling in a four-man defence,” Mourinho told DAZN. “He worked really well during the break, and as a manager that’s what really struck me about today: Llorente’s performance.”

Llorente joined Roma on a loan deal until the end of the season in January, and the Italian club have an option to buy worth £18million. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the centre-back.

Lange tipped for big things

Chaves star Bruno Lange is being tipped for a big future amid transfer links with Leeds United.

Langa’s former Mozambique coach Luis Goncalves has told O Jogo: “Bruno Langa has evolved a lot, mainly in the defensive phase. I am not surprised by the interest of other clubs, perhaps also Benfica. Bruno Langa is a quality player with enormous potential.”