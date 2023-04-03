Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has weighed in on the penalty decision during Leeds United’s defeat to Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds did leave North London feeling a little hard done by, though, with the Gunners getting a favourable penalty decision to bust open the game. Javi Gracia’s men were giving as good as they got until their resolve was broken in the 35th minute. Luke Ayling slid in to make a challenge on Gabriel Jesus, and he did make contact, but the contact did not appear strong enough to bring down the Arsenal striker.

Still, former Premier League referee Gallagher feels the right decision was made by Darren England, as he was backed up by the VAR team. He told Sky Sports News: “He brings his boot up, and you can see he thinks straight away ‘what have I done?’. Decisions like that sit better given on the field."

Fans were left outraged by the decision, but it follows a similar trend since the introduction of VAR in the Premier League. If the video footage shows any kind of contact, penalty decisions typically aren’t overturned, even if the contact is minimal. It is perhaps for that reason Ayling knew he was in trouble when he made contact and Jesus went down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad