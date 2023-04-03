News you can trust since 1890
Where Leeds United, Chelsea, Man Utd and Premier League rivals would sit without VAR - gallery

A look at how the Premier League table would look and where Leeds United would stand if there was no VAR.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 20:00 BST

Leeds United continue to battle against the drop this season, but how would their position differ if VAR didn’t exist?

It has been another tricky season for the Whites, who once again find themselves scrapping for points in a bid to remain in the Premier League. Defeat to Arsenal over the weekend saw Javi Gracia’s men drop to within goal difference of the drop zone despite some positive results of late, and there is plenty of work to do if the Whites want to avoid playing Championship football next season.

As the battle goes on, we have taken a look at how the Premier League table would look if VAR wasn’t involved. We do that by taking VAR-influenced decisions and going with the decision on the pitch.

Here is where Leeds would rank...

Points difference: +1. Points: 73

1. Arsenal

Points difference: +1. Points: 73

Points difference: +4. Points: 68

2. Manchester City

Points difference: +4. Points: 68

Points difference: +2. Points: 51

3. Tottenham

Points difference: +2. Points: 51

Points difference: +1. Points: 51

4. Newcastle United

Points difference: +1. Points: 51

