A look at how the Premier League table would look and where Leeds United would stand if there was no VAR.

Leeds United continue to battle against the drop this season, but how would their position differ if VAR didn’t exist?

It has been another tricky season for the Whites, who once again find themselves scrapping for points in a bid to remain in the Premier League. Defeat to Arsenal over the weekend saw Javi Gracia’s men drop to within goal difference of the drop zone despite some positive results of late, and there is plenty of work to do if the Whites want to avoid playing Championship football next season.

As the battle goes on, we have taken a look at how the Premier League table would look if VAR wasn’t involved. We do that by taking VAR-influenced decisions and going with the decision on the pitch.

Here is where Leeds would rank...

1 . Arsenal Points difference: +1. Points: 73

2 . Manchester City Points difference: +4. Points: 68

3 . Tottenham Points difference: +2. Points: 51

4 . Newcastle United Points difference: +1. Points: 51