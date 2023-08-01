Is this how the Championship table could look come the end of the season?

Daniel Farke’s reign as Leeds United manager will officially get underway on Sunday afternoon when the Whites kick off their Championship campaign with a home game against Cardiff City.

With the sting of relegation now firmly behind them and Farke putting his own stamp on the squad he inherited, all thoughts are on making an immediate return to the Premier League. The former Norwich City manager has already added Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu and Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow to his ranks and will hope to add more new faces to the Whites squad over the coming weeks.

The challenge provided by the Championship will be sizable with a whole host of former Premier League clubs heading into the new campaign looking to claim a return to the top tier - but how could Leeds fare during their first season under Farke?

The Evening Post fires up Football Manager 2023 to see how the world’s most popular managerial simulation believes the Whites will fare in the Championship.

1 . GettyImages-1317070484.jpg Is this how the Championship table could look come the end of the season? Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . R: Rotherham United Points: 33 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . R: Plymouth Argyle, Points: 39 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . R: Stoke City Points: 42 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 7