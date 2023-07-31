Leeds United forward shines again, kit man's nutmeg, Luke Ayling verbals and off-camera moments

The Whites' final friendly of pre-season at Heart of Midlothian saw both Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford go off injured, the former holding his side and the latter appearing to grab his hamstring late on. Daniel Farke's men strolled to a 1-0 victory over the Scottish outfit and could easily have scored several. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Ian Poveda - The little winger was at it again, getting on the ball as often as he could and doing good things with it. His dribbling ability and forward-thinking passing were a joy to watch once more.

GOOD DAY: For Luke Ayling, above, pictured celebrating the only goal of the game in Sunday's 1-0 win at Hearts. Picture by LUFC.

Luke Ayling - With Cody Drameh out injured for the final two friendlies the veteran had a chance to nail down his place and was impressive at Hearts, capping the day with a goal.

Bad day

Patrick Bamford - Georginio Rutter's injury looked to have put the starting nine role on a platter for Bamford and yet he himself couldn't see out the final minutes. His performance was fine, he was everywhere you would want him but he couldn't find the net and then appeared to grab his hamstring as he went down.

Daniel Farke

Losing both centre forwards could be a bitter blow, although the German was trying to stay optimistic at full-time. Had it not been for that concern, he'd have been quite content given his glowing review of the performance.

Off-camera moments

Kris Klaesson applauding Illan Meslier onto the pitch as the Frenchman made a considerably later emergency for the warm-up. While Meslier did some running, new signing Karl Darlow and Klaesson had a go at scoring with kicks from their hands, in the net at the opposite end. Darlow managed it and waved to Leeds fans applauding his effort.

Enterprising Leeds mascot Noah leaving a huddle with his Hearts peers to get high fives from the team as they ran on for the warm-up.

Leeds kit man Chris Beasley nutmegging an unsighted Dan James from 20 yards and receiving a standing ovation from the paramedics.

Luke Ayling giving Leo Hjelde the benefit of his wisdom as the Norwegian was coming off to be replaced by Sam Byram. The right-back had a word in the ear of the substitute as well.

The next person to benefit from Ayling's verbal output was Hearts sub Alex Cochrane, who bumped the defender late. The pair soon made up.

Lawrence Shankland showing his disgust at being nutmegged by Ethan Ampadu's pass.

Darlow, Hearts keeper Michael McGovern and Byram having a post-game chat. McGovern and Byram were at Norwich City together.