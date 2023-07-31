Karl Darlow's Leeds United call for ingredient towards 'special season' and big club comparison
Experienced goalkeeper Darlow was unveiled as United’s second signing of the summer on Saturday evening, joining the club from Newcastle United for around £400,000 on a three-year-deal. The 32-year-old stopper could make his Whites debut in next weekend’s Championship opener against Cardiff City at Elland Road and Darlow has quickly highlighted the atmosphere at United’s home ground as being a key factor towards getting Leeds back to where they want to be.
"When this place is bouncing it's intimidating to come as an away team,” said Darlow to LUTV. "If we can get the fans behind us and play good football and attractive football and winning matches then everything adds up and it could be a special season."
Darlow ended nine years at Newcastle to join Leeds and the keeper has hailed the similarities between the club’s two sets of supporters as a ready-made passionate fans link upon his switch to West Yorkshire. Asked if playing in front of a packed out Elland Road was a big thing for him, Darlow beamed: "Absolutely, especially when you see how passionate they are. I have just come from one club that are very, very passionate about their football to another so it's something that I am used to and something that I am excited to carry on throughout my career."