Karl Darlow's Leeds United call for ingredient towards 'special season' and big club comparison

Experienced goalkeeper Darlow was unveiled as United’s second signing of the summer on Saturday evening, joining the club from Newcastle United for around £400,000 on a three-year-deal. The 32-year-old stopper could make his Whites debut in next weekend’s Championship opener against Cardiff City at Elland Road and Darlow has quickly highlighted the atmosphere at United’s home ground as being a key factor towards getting Leeds back to where they want to be.

"When this place is bouncing it's intimidating to come as an away team,” said Darlow to LUTV. "If we can get the fans behind us and play good football and attractive football and winning matches then everything adds up and it could be a special season."

