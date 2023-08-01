Leeds United played five matches during their pre-season schedule, only one of which was behind closed doors. The YEP has collated the minutes accrued by each player in those public fixtures to determine which individuals the manager is likely to rely upon.

Leeds United’s pre-season calendar saw the team defeated by Manchester United and AS Monaco, as well as running out 2-0 and 1-0 victors versus Nottingham Forest and Heart of Midlothian, respectively.

Daniel Farke’s side also contested a behind-closed-doors friendly with Barnsley, in which they reportedly triumphed 9-1, as they prepare for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

This weekend’s encounter with Cardiff City will be the Whites’ first competitive match since the final day defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last season, condemning Leeds to Championship football after three seasons in the top flight.

Based on the minutes accrued by players in Farke’s squad during pre-season, a reasonable assumption can be made as to who will play an important role under the German this season.

1 . Illan Meslier: 270 minutes Upon returning from international duty, Meslier started and finished vs Monaco, Forest and Hearts. But, he'll be challenged for the No. 1 spot by new arrival Karl Darlow.

2 . Pascal Struijk: 248 minutes The Dutchman featured more regularly during pre-season than any other outfielder, most of his minutes coming at centre-half, too. He could be set for a prominent role this season.

3 . Archie Gray: 246 minutes 17-year-old Gray racked up almost three full 90s during Leeds' four open-to-the-public pre-season matches, indicating he will almost certainly have a part to play in the Championship this year.

4 . Dan James: 245 minutes James' return to Elland Road has seen him looking sharp in pre-season. The Welsh international had a well-taken goal chalked off in the 1-0 win over Hearts last weekend.