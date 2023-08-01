Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Daniel Farke's strongest Leeds United XI predicted as pre-season minutes reveal manager favourites

Leeds United played five matches during their pre-season schedule, only one of which was behind closed doors. The YEP has collated the minutes accrued by each player in those public fixtures to determine which individuals the manager is likely to rely upon.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:57 BST

Leeds United’s pre-season calendar saw the team defeated by Manchester United and AS Monaco, as well as running out 2-0 and 1-0 victors versus Nottingham Forest and Heart of Midlothian, respectively.

Daniel Farke’s side also contested a behind-closed-doors friendly with Barnsley, in which they reportedly triumphed 9-1, as they prepare for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

This weekend’s encounter with Cardiff City will be the Whites’ first competitive match since the final day defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last season, condemning Leeds to Championship football after three seasons in the top flight.

Based on the minutes accrued by players in Farke’s squad during pre-season, a reasonable assumption can be made as to who will play an important role under the German this season.

Upon returning from international duty, Meslier started and finished vs Monaco, Forest and Hearts. But, he'll be challenged for the No. 1 spot by new arrival Karl Darlow. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

1. Illan Meslier: 270 minutes

Upon returning from international duty, Meslier started and finished vs Monaco, Forest and Hearts. But, he'll be challenged for the No. 1 spot by new arrival Karl Darlow. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Dutchman featured more regularly during pre-season than any other outfielder, most of his minutes coming at centre-half, too. He could be set for a prominent role this season. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

2. Pascal Struijk: 248 minutes

The Dutchman featured more regularly during pre-season than any other outfielder, most of his minutes coming at centre-half, too. He could be set for a prominent role this season. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

17-year-old Gray racked up almost three full 90s during Leeds' four open-to-the-public pre-season matches, indicating he will almost certainly have a part to play in the Championship this year. (Pic: Leeds United)

3. Archie Gray: 246 minutes

17-year-old Gray racked up almost three full 90s during Leeds' four open-to-the-public pre-season matches, indicating he will almost certainly have a part to play in the Championship this year. (Pic: Leeds United)

James' return to Elland Road has seen him looking sharp in pre-season. The Welsh international had a well-taken goal chalked off in the 1-0 win over Hearts last weekend. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

4. Dan James: 245 minutes

James' return to Elland Road has seen him looking sharp in pre-season. The Welsh international had a well-taken goal chalked off in the 1-0 win over Hearts last weekend. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
