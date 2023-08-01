Daniel Farke hints at big Leeds United team change in Cardiff City opener and late player chance

Leeds are heading for the new season following quickfire back-to-back wins from the club’s final two pre-season friendlies as Sunday’s 1-0 win at Hearts followed Thursday evening’s 2-0 triumph against Nottingham Forest at Burton Albion.

Farke made five changes to the team that lined up against Forest for Sunday’s clash at Hearts in which Leo Hjelde, Pascal Struijk, Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter all came into the team. Sam Byram, Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton, Joe Gelhardt and Patrick Bamford all dropped to the bench for the final friendly in which managers are generally considered to name their likely XI for the season’s opening game.

That, though, says Farke, was not the case in this instance, the Whites boss revealing that a short pre-season required one last team shuffle amid a strong hint that plenty of players who did not start against Hearts will in fact line up for the Bluebirds opener at Elland Road.

CHANCE: To still catch the eye of Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, above, in training and make a likely much-changed Whites XI for Sunday's Championship opener against Cardiff City. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

The Whites boss also said there was still time for players to impress in training this week with a view to altering what will be a late decision in naming his first competitive Whites team.

Speaking to LUTV, Farke was asked how clear he was of his starting XI for the Cardiff game and reasoned: “We have a whole training week and everyone can use the chance to impress and be there and also deliver a good performance in training.

"Quite often, the last test (friendly) it is more or less your starting line for the next week, not in this test. For that, the pre season was too short for us. We needed also this game to test a little bit more.

"I wouldn't say there are XI different players on the pitch next Sunday but everyone has also the next days the chance to impress in training, to show that he is ready and we have some good options in many, many positions.

"We will have a late decision on who will be in the starting line up. But I have to say especially the last two games were really good and the lads seem to be prepared."

Farke made nine substitutions during Sunday’s final friendly although two of them were enforced striker changes as both Rutter and his replacement Bamford went off injured. Speaking post match, Farke was asked for an update on the pair and said: “We have to wait for some further assessments. With Georgie it seems to be a core injury. After his movement he felt some pain. We have to wait to see what the assessment will bring.