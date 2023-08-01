Cresswell has pledged his future to the club following a summer of transfer speculation. The former Thorp Arch academy graduate has agreed terms on a new four-year contract, extending his Elland Road stay by another two seasons.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Millwall in the Championship and is now expected to play a key role for Daniel Farke’s Whites side this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the summer, Cresswell was part of the England squad crowned Under-21 European champions in Georgia, alongside a throng of Premier League stars and has returned to play 147 minutes in pre-season.

Cresswell has pledged his future to Leeds until 2027. (Pic: Leeds United)

Middlesbrough and Scottish Premiership side Rangers have previously held an interest in Cresswell who declared last week it is his ‘dream’ to represent Leeds as a regular starter.

To date, Cresswell has made seven senior appearances for Leeds, in addition to his 30 outings for south London club Millwall during 2022/23.

"It was just a shame it finished how it did with my eye socket but I loved every minute, wouldn't change a thing really,” Cresswell told the YEP, describing his spell in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was just getting to grips with first-team football and that need to win every week and [how] it's not just based on performances - getting the results week in week out and being able to deliver in front of lots and lots of people. I think that was the biggest experience for me, because my ability was there. And it's just me, just producing and showing on the stage.

"I just felt like I calmed down really, I felt like I wanted to impress so badly that I tried too hard [to begin with] so in the end, I just came to [the conclusion] myself and just said: 'Right, you're going to calm down and let my ability come to the surface', and that's what seemed to happen. And everything kind of just gradually showed, just kind of flowed, really.

"That's my goal - obviously, I'm not gonna sit here and lie to you and say that's not what I want to do, because that is my dream, ever since I was a little boy, I wanted to play for Leeds United. And hopefully this season I've got a chance to do so,” the 20-year-old added.