Premier League without VAR: Where Leeds United, Chelsea, Man Utd and Premier League rivals would sit - gallery

A look at where Leeds United would stand in the Premier League if VAR was not being used in the top-flight.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 20th Mar 2023, 18:02 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 20:00 GMT

Leeds United are now sitting two points clear of the relegation zone, but where would they be without VAR?

The Whites picked up a much-needed away win over Wolves over the weekend to jump five places in the Premier league, heading into the international break in 14th place. Javi Gracia’s men are still aware they have plenty of work to do if they want to beat the drop, but the win over Wolves was a huge boost in their bid.

Here we take a look at the Premier League table, and how it would look if VAR was not used. That’s to say where clubs would sit if goal or no-goal decisions stood as called on the pitch.

Take a look below...

Change: +1. Points: 70

1. Arsenal

Change: +1. Points: 70

Change: +4 Points: 65

2. Manchester City

Change: +4 Points: 65

Change: -1. Points: 51

3. Manchester United

Change: -1. Points: 51

Change: +2. Points: 51

4. Tottenham

Change: +2. Points: 51

