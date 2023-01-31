The Whites loanee was the subject of loan interest from several Championship clubs throughout January but elected to join the play-off chasing Black Cats after consulting with Leeds and his representatives. Gelhardt’s initial preference was to return to former club Wigan Athletic however the Latics are currently bottom of English football’s second tier and it was believed that this would not represent the optimal destination for the 20-year-old to continue his development.

Gelhardt signed terms with the Wearsiders until the end of the season, and could be thrust into the action immediately after injury to Ross Stewart, who has managed ten Championship goals this season. The Sunderland forward has sustained an Achilles injury which will keep him out until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.

Sunderland are currently ninth in the Championship, one point off sixth-placed Norwich City who occupy the final play-off place. The Black Cats also have Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo on loan, as well as former Leeds man Jack Clarke, both of whom are likely to supplement Gelhardt in attack during the second half of the season.

Stewart has only recently returned from a lengthy hamstring problem, but had scored five goals in his last six league appearances before sustaining the Achilles injury in Sunderland’s 1-1 FA Cup Fourth Round draw against Fulham last weekend. During Stewart’s most recent absence, Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland side fielded Everton loanee Ellis Simms in the No. 9 role, however the Toffees forward was unexpectedly recalled at the beginning of January.

Gelhardt is now in line to be the Black Cats’ focal point in attack, a role which has not always suited him during his time at Leeds. That said, the North East club’s reliance on Leeds’ breakthrough talent of last season now means that, save for an eleventh hour deadline day centre-forward arrival at the Stadium of Light, the 20-year-old will feature prominently throughout his loan spell.

Leeds could face Sunderland in the next round of the FA Cup, if Mowbray’s men defeat Fulham in their Fourth Round Replay; Gelhardt would be cup-tied for that prospective fixture.