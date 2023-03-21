Roy Hodgson has been appointed as Crystal Palace manager until the end of the season, following Patrick Vieira’s sacking last week.

Paddy McCarthy, who took interim charge against Arsenal on Sunday, has been named assistant manager with Ray Lewington returning as first-team coach. Dean Kiely will remain in his position as goalkeeping coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are one point behind Palace in the Premier League table, having played game fewer than their relegation rivals.

The sides meet next month in what will be a big week for the Whites, as they take on Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on April 4 before facing Palace on April 9 in West Yorkshire.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “I would like to welcome Roy and Ray back to the club. We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roy’s and Ray’s experience, knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy can help fulfil the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hodgson added: “It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around. Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.