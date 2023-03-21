It is increasingly unlikely Aleksandar Mitrovic will be part of the Fulham side who faces Leeds United next month after the FA said a standard three-game ban for his red card at Old Trafford was “clearly insufficient.”.

The Serbian pushed referee Chris Kavanagh after Fulham had given away a penalty in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday, with the man in the middle brandishing a red card for the striker.

Willian had already been dismissed just moments earlier for handling the ball on the line while manager Marco Silva was sent to the stands, and he has also been charged by the FA.

Mitrovic has been charged with violent and improper conduct while Silva’s charge has come for abusive behaviour towards match officials.

“The standard punishment which would otherwise apply to Aleksandar Mitrovic for the sending-off offence of violent conduct that he committed towards the match referee is clearly insufficient,” the FA said in a statement.

“In addition, Aleksandar Mitrovic’s behaviour and/or language was allegedly improper and/or abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening following his dismissal.”

A three-game ban normally applies for red cards issued for violent conduct which would see Mitrovic miss games against Bournemouth, West Ham and Everton.

However, it is likely he will not feature when Leeds travel to Craven Cottage on April 22 in their fourth game post-international break following the FA’s statement of intent to dish out a longer punishment.

The forward has 11 goals in 21 Premier League games this term and scored against Leeds at Elland Road earlier this season. In nine appearances against Leeds, he has five goals and three assists.