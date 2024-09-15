Leeds United 'will provide funds' for shock January raid for Sunderland star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United begin preparations for the January transfer window.

Leeds United have been linked with a surprise move for Sunderland youngster Eliezer Mayenda.

The Spain youth international joined the Black Cats in a £500,000 deal from French club Sochaux during the summer of 2023 and endured an underwhelming loan spell with Scottish Premiership club Hibernian during the second half of last season. However, there has been nothing underwhelming about Mayenda’s form during the opening month of the new Championship season after his form in front of goal played a lead role in helping his side enjoy a promising start to the campaign.

After being handed a start in Sunderland’s opening day win at Cardiff City, Mayenda scored his first goals of the season with a brace in a 4-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday just eight days later and has also added two assists to his name as Regis Le Bris’ side eased to a 3-1 win at Portsmouth prior to the international break. His display in the victory against Wednesday earns the youngster several plaudits - including from his new head coach after Le Bris described Mayenda’s attitude as ‘a good example’ for his team-mates.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo after the win, the Black Cats head coach said: "He wasn't a starter last season but he still wants to improve. He has many qualities but he is still young, every day during the training session and after the games he played, he wanted to find the little details he can improve on. Today was the reward for him. I think there are two positions on the pitch where it is heavy to play, in goal and number nine.

He continued: “Because the pressure, the expectation, is very high. For a young boy like Eliezer, today was for sure a great experience. We also know that we need to repeat and this is the most difficult thing as a number nine and for other positions on the pitch. I'm happy for him because he works hard, he's very clear in the part of the games that he needs to improve. He's always sharing ideas with the coaches and his team mates, and in the end he improves. This is a good example for all the team."

Mayenda still has plenty to prove in his first full season with Sunderland and he will come under increasing pressure over the coming weeks as summer signing Wilson Isidor nears full fitness - but that has not stopped Football Insider from suggesting Leeds have placed the young forward on their list of potential targets for the January transfer window. However, senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke has revealed any agreement is ‘unlikely’ as Sunderland will be unwilling to strengthen a possible promotion rival.