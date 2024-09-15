Leeds United marked their return to Championship action by suffering their first league defeat of the season against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

After going into the first international break of the season on the back of taking six points from the visit to Sheffield Wednesday and a home game with Hull City, Daniel Farke’s men were unable to make it three wins on the bounce as a Luca Koleosho goal ensured the Clarets became the first side to take maximum points from the Whites this season.

Speaking after the game, Farke reflected on what he believed what a frustrating afternoon for his side and claimed they ‘dominated each and every statistic’.

He said: “Of course it's the most frustrating thing in football when you go back to the dressing room and can hardly explain why you didn't win this game. After this difficult international break, just one session together, I didn't expect we would be that dominant. Really happy with our dominance, how we started on the front foot, dominated each and every statistic.”

The defeat left the Whites in ninth place in the Championship table and they now sit a point adrift of the play-off places - but what impact has the loss made on Leeds’ chances of claiming a return to the Premier League?

