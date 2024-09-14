Leeds United's next opponents Cardiff City are said to be considering the future of first-team boss Erol Bulut after a tricky start to the 2024/25 campaign.

According to the Telegraph, the Bluebirds could make a change in the dugout ahead of next weekend's visit of Leeds at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Bulut was appointed last summer, guiding Cardiff to 12th in the 2023/24 Championship table. However, a difficult run of form at the beginning of this season has cast doubt on his future in south Wales.

The 49-year-old's side have lost 2-0 to Sunderland, 5-0 to Burnley, 2-0 to Middlesbrough and most recently 1-0 against newly-promoted Derby County, leading club chiefs to reportedly question his position as manager.

Cardiff sit rock bottom of the Championship table after five games having scored one and conceded 11. Leeds head to the Cardiff City Stadium next weekend on the back of their first defeat of the campaign, succumbing to a 1-0 scoreline against Burnley at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime.

The Whites slipped to ninth in the table with two wins, two draws and the aforementioned loss from their opening five.