Leeds United welcomed Will Ferrell to Elland Road on Saturday but gave their minority stakeholder little to laugh about as they flopped to a 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

The Whites might have dominated play but the difference was in how clinical Burnley were with their one big chance. Leeds missed both of their golden opportunities and then failed to break down the visitors' defensive shell in the second half. This is the YEP take.

Good day: Junior Firpo

The left-back has started the season well and continued his run of solid outings against Burnley. His and Manor Solomon's early work made Leeds' left flank dangerous. What's more he was solid defending, too. There was some leadership on display too, with words for players not doing their bit properly.

Good day: James Trafford

This was a goalkeeping performance that made a difference. Foiling Willy Gnonto from close range, tipping Ethan Ampadu's effort over the bar and coming to take crosses under heavy pressure, Trafford was an assured and effective presence in the area for Burnley.

Bad day: Daniel Farke

The criticism over his style of play and how Leeds address a stubborn and ultra-defensive opposition was always going to flare up early this season and Burnley were the first to bring it out in earnest. For all the attacking players he was able to put on the pitch, Farke could not arrange them in a way that broke the Clarets down. Nor could he score goals on behalf of his attackers, two of whom missed first half sitters.

Bad day: Jayden Bogle

He has had his difficulties since the season began and most of those have been defensive. Against Burnley it just wasn't a good performance all round. New signings need time to bed in and get used to a system and perhaps he will find his feet soon enough. He'll need to, to give Leeds' right flank the same profile and performance level as Firpo is giving the left one.

Bad day: Joe Rodon

Came into the game with a minor hip complaint but battled through it, still put his body on the line with challenges and physicality and then found himself on the deck covered in blood. The clash of heads with Brownhill was a painful, ugly-looking one and not long after Rodon was replaced so Leeds could go with a more attacking look. Rodon wears his frustration on his sleeve and looked hugely disappointed at full-time. A bad day for his team and a sore hip and sore head for him.

Off-camera moments

Daniel James signing an autograph for an appreciative Leeds fan outside the entrance to the West Stand. The winger has to sit out the next four weeks through a re-injured hamstring.

The Leeds squad arriving decked out in the new shell suit.

Ethan Ampadu, the birthday boy, getting hold of a stray Burnley ball that landed in the middle of the Leeds warm up and ceremoniously booting it as far into the air as he could. There were some passive aggressive looks in the reaction of the visitors as James Trafford sent a succession of practise goal-kicks into the Leeds half of the pitch. Seconds later the captain was geeing up the outfield starters ahead of a possession game.

Will Ferrell making his directors box entrance with Paraag Marathe. Then the Other Guys and Anchorman star went pitchside and sat in the dugout before having a chat with Daniel James and Harry Christy. James, in particular, had been keen to meet the actor and get a photo.

Hannibal trying and failing to get a rise out of Pascal Struijk as they jostled in the Leeds half of the pitch, the Burnley man giving his marker a faux-friendly slap on the chest.

Substitutes Sam Byram and Josh Cullen, both formerly of West Ham United, catching up as they warmed up on the touchline.

Ampadu signalling to Leeds to keep playing after Hannibal went down claiming a foul. The Burnley man felt he was caught by Struijk but was soon back to his feet when he realised the game was still going on.

Hannibal gesturing to the scoreboard, sarcastically applauding and holding his arms out wide to the Leeds fans as he walked around the pitch after being substituted, until the fourth official had words.

James Trafford turning to the South Stand and holding his arms aloft as Burnley celebrated their 1-0 victory.

Ferrell being spotted on a London-bound train out of Leeds after his first taste of Elland Road.