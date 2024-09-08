The song goes that Leeds United have had their ‘ups and downs’ and that much has already been true this season. The 2024/25 Championship campaign is only four games old but supporters have been through a lot, with last minute drama, scoreless bore-draws and a couple of typically assured wins over local rivals.

The early mood was one of concern but Daniel Farke has done well to steady the ship and three straight clean sheets suggests that defensive confidence is coming back. There is room for improvement going forward, no doubt, but new signings should help on that front.