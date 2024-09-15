Former Man Utd star aims social media jibe at Leeds United after Burnley defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Burnley stars gave their take on their Championship win at Leeds United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was bitter disappointment for Leeds United as they suffered their first league defeat of the season - and a former Manchester United star made sure the Elland Road faithful knew his thoughts on the loss.

The Whites went into their meeting with Burnley, one of their main rivals for promotion into the Premier League, looking to build on successive wins against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City - but were left empty-handed as Scott Parker’s men became the first side to take maximum points from Leeds this season. The only goal of the game came just after the quarter-hour mark as Italy Under-21 international Luca Koleosho’s long run ended with a cool finish beyond Whites keeper Illan Meslier. Despite creating a number of chances to at least secure a point, Daniel Farke’s side were unable to find an equaliser and slipped to their first defeat of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, the Whites boss said: “It's the most frustrating thing in football when you go back to the dressing room and can hardly explain why you didn't win this game. After this difficult international break, just one session together, I didn't expect we would be that dominant. Really happy with our dominance, how we started on the front foot, dominated each and every statistic.”

Former Manchester United academy product Hannibal Mejbri was never far from the action as he invoked the wrath of the Elland Road faithful on a number of occasions during the game. The Tunisia international was eventually substituted with just over quarter of an hour remaining and received a vociferous response as he made his way around the pitch and into the away dugout. However, he couldn’t resist one last dig as he posted on Instagram after the game, saying: “Always good to play those type of games, even better when you bring the three points home.”

Hannibal was not the only Clarets star to take to social media and poke fun at Leeds following the defeat after on-loan Brighton and Hove Albion winger Jeremy Sarmiento, who appeared as a second-half substitute, showed his delight over his side’s win via his X (formerly Twitter) account. The 22-times capped Ecuador international appeared as a second-half substitute and posted a photo of him in action with the caption: “Putting the L in Elland Road.”