Elland Road was rocking once again on Friday night as Leeds United racked up what could be a monumental win in their battle to preserve their Premier League status.

Fellow strugglers West Ham United were the visitors and there was a clear need for Daniel Farke’s men to make a fast-paced start to make the most of a clear lack of confidence within the Hammers side. That was exactly what came to pass as Brenden Aaronson put the Whites in front inside the opening five minutes before Joe Rodon doubled the advantage on the quarter-hour mark.

Despite Mateus Fernandes setting nerves on edge with a late goal, the majority of those inside a sold-out Elland Road were able to roar their side on to a crucial win - but with another big crowd celebrating the win, how does Leeds United’s average home attendance compare to West Ham and their other Premier League rivals?

