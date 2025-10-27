Two Leeds United players have been named in the pundit's Premier League Team of the Week after Friday's win over West Ham.

Troy Deeney rewarded Brenden Aaronson for a ‘monstrous performance’ against West Ham by naming the Leeds United man in his BBC Sport Team of the Week.

Aaronson enjoyed one of his best performances in a long time as Leeds beat the Hammers 2-1 on Friday night, opening his account for the season with a close-range finish on three minutes. The 25-year-old’s usual work rate was complimented by quality in possession and he hit the crossbar after a brilliant mazy second-half run.

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth gave Aaronson a 9/10 in his player ratings and Leeds boss Daniel Farke was full of praise after full-time, labelling the American’s performance ‘excellent’. And that seems to be the consensus outside the Leeds sphere as well.

“I think that was a huge call to put him in,” Deeney wrote of Aaronson in his BBC Sport Team of the Week column. “There has been a bit of a call for him to be dropped.

“He gets the opening goal, missed a few chances in weeks before, but it was a monstrous performance. He stepped up into the game and took the initiative to be like, 'I'm going to be the difference maker today'. He showed why he should be in that Leeds team.”

Aaronson’s opener had Leeds purring early doors and their lead was doubled shortly after, courtesy of Joe Rodon. The Welshman would have hoped to benefit from West Ham’s set-piece issues and headed home a Sean Longstaff corner from close range after losing his marker.

Joe Rodon also praised after Leeds United win

With a two-goal advantage to protect, Leeds defended brilliantly for large parts and Rodon was at the heart, regularly positioning himself well to head away crosses and block shots. The Welshman and Jaka Bijol might have picked up Hammers goalscorer Mateus Fernandes a little better between them but overall, it was an excellent evening for both.

“He was a mountain,” Deeney said of Rodon, who was also in his Team of the Week. “A great header for his goal but it was more about the pressure they were under in a huge game against West Ham at Elland Road on a Friday.

“You have to go into those games and just dominate. He adapted himself, he's started to find his feet and show he is capable of playing to a really good level.”

Three points initially pulled Leeds up towards mid-table on Friday but after results elsewhere, they finished the weekend in 15th. Farke’s side are three places and six points above Nottingham Forest in the final relegation place, with Burnley and Fulham sitting between them and trouble.

Leeds are back on the road this weekend with a potentially tricky game at Brighton, albeit the Seagulls are only a point better off than their Saturday afternoon visitors. Fabian Hurzeler’s side lost 4-2 at Manchester United last time out, a result which puts to an end their five-game unbeaten streak.