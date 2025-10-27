Leeds United took three points from their struggling rivals earlier this month and things have gone from bad to worse.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently leaning towards keeping Manager Vitor Pereira despite zero wins in nine Premier League games, according to reports.

Wolves suffered their seventh defeat of that nine-game start on Sunday, losing 3-2 at home to Burnley courtesy of a 95th-minute Lyle Foster winner. Pereira’s side had fought back from 2-0 down to draw level but their efforts were worth nothing, with a toxic atmosphere inside Molineux intensifying after full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pereira, who signed a new three-year contract last month in the build-up to his side’s 3-1 defeat to Leeds, had to be ushered away by his squad after verbally clashing with furious fans. A number of players including Jorgen Strand Larsen were also seen in dialogue with supporters, who vented their frustrations during the game too with chants against the board, manager and playing squad.

“What I said to them is we work a lot and we need to fight together,” Pereira said of his post-match exchange with fans on Saturday. “I understand the frustration, when you are there in 90 minutes trying to help the team and the team gave everything on the pitch to win, but in the end you concede a goal.

“What I must say to them is if we fight with them, united, we can win games. We can compete and achieve our targets. If not, without them, it’s impossible. It’s normal in football: if we win two or three games in a row, everything changes. Two months ago they sing my name because of the work we did last season [that meant] we are competing in the ­Premier League and not in the ­Championship. Now without results – it’s football – now they sing my name maybe to sack me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolves’ stance on Vitor Pereira with Leeds United influence

Wolves have not won a Premier League game for over six months but despite their precarious position, reports suggest those in charge aren’t yet ready to make a change. TalkSPORT’’s Alex Crook claims Pereira is ‘not under immediate threat’ of losing his job, albeit that could change if Molineux chiefs sense any dressing room unrest.

It remains to be seen what the feeling is like inside the Wolves squad, but their only points have come in draws against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur. The Midlands side have also already lost against all three newly-promoted sides, with Leeds and Burnley both taking three points from Molineux.

That improved competitiveness from the newly-promoted sides is thought to have influenced Wolves’ stance, with a realisation this season will likely be more difficult than the previous two. All of Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley won over the weekend and all are currently outside the bottom three.

Wolves are in Carabao Cup action this week before another huge bottom-of-the-table clash, this time at Fulham on Saturday. The Cottagers have lost four on the bounce and if they were to win, pressure on Pereira would surely reach boiling point.