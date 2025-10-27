Leeds United’s fans have had their say on Friday night’s very important 2-1 win against West Ham.

Leeds United gave themselves new breathing space with a 2-1 win against Friday night’s visitors West Ham - but what did the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury had to say including a star’s response to critics, a ‘keep his place’ prediction and ‘make or break’ call.

DAVID WATKINS

It’s ironic that we’ve picked up all three points from possibly our least dominant display for weeks!

Certainly, in the second half, West Ham were in the ascendancy, but Leeds saw the game out without conceding many clear-cut chances, and the unanimous Jury prediction came good!

In the first half, Leeds were superb, dominating as we’ve often done, only to not always get what we deserve.

This time, two early goals made all the difference, and the hapless Hammers never recovered.

Another wicked Jayden Bogle cross, a fine header from Noah Okafor that the keeper spilt, and Brenden Aaronson prodded home in the third minute. The Hammers’ defending suggests Nuno has plenty on his plate to keep his side in the Premier League.

He’ll also note that the Hammers conceded their ninth goal from corners in just nine games – an EPL record – although they might be forgiven since it was our new corner specialist Joe Rodon who headed home for 2-0.

There were other chances we didn’t convert – Okafor, Ampadu and Aaronson all had opportunities.

West Ham improved in the second half, but without creating much until a last-minute header took some gloss off an otherwise efficient Leeds display.

Man of the match: Brenden Aaronson.

KEITH INGHAM

That’s better Leeds! On a cold, rainy October evening the players did as I and many others asked, they stood up to be counted and after a superb opening 15 minutes, finished the game as 2-1 winners.

Leeds were on the front foot and ahead in the opening minutes. Jayden Bogle’s cross was headed goalwards by Noah Okafor and the rebound turned in by Brenden Aaronson.

West Ham could have levelled but Lucas Perri saved Jarrod Bowen’s acrobatic bicycle kick before Joe Rodon made it 2-0.

West Ham thought they reduced the arrears but they had an effort disallowed for offside. An impressive first half by Leeds.

Apart from an amazing run by Aaronson from within his own half that saw his finish hit the bar, Leeds were on the back foot in the second half.

West Ham did improve and had a couple of half chances.

They did get one back in the last minute but it was too late to stop Leeds getting the three points.

There was plenty to admire in the win.

Despite conceding a late goal, the defence looked solid with Rodon and Jaka Bijol impressive and despite his critics (and I’m one), Aaronson played his best game in a Leeds shirt.

Men of the match: Joe Rodon/Brenden Aaronson.

“Something they will need to improve on”

ANDY RHODES

If ever a win was required, this was it. Of course, it wasn’t the be all and end all of the season, but the three points keeps Leeds ticking over ahead of a tough run of games.

The Whites flew out of the traps and had West Ham United beaten in the first 15 minutes.

The visitors were always going to have spells and they controlled the majority of the second half, but Leeds survived.

There were glimpses of the lack of game management that saw Leeds drop points against Fulham and Bournemouth, and that is something they will need to improve on, but they held on in this one.

Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon both put in good auditions for the man-of-the-match award.

Aaronson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both offered good out balls in the second half when Leeds were under pressure.

Rodon, meanwhile, was key, alongside Jake Bijol, in keeping West Ham out.

It would be hard to make a change to the back line next time out.

Home games like this one will make or break Leeds United’s season.

Man of the match: Brenden Aaronson.

MIKE GILL

A massive expression of relief echoed around a rain-soaked Elland Road as referee Stuart Atwell, aka Mr Fussy, blew the final whistle.

United had started the game like an express train and West Ham found themselves 2-0 down before they knew what had hit them.

The game was only three minutes old when Jayden Bogle sent in a cross from the right.

Noah Okafor rose to the occasion and West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola could only parry the ball away.

In the resultant melee, Brenden Aaronson scrambled the ball home to the delight of the Elland Road faithful.

Twelve minutes later Joe Rodon headed home from a Sean Longstaff corner and the stage was set for a big win.

But football is rarely so predictable and United had an early reality check when Jarrod Bowen troubled Lucas Perri with a spectacular flying kick and Lucas Paqueta had his effort denied by the malfunctioning VAR.

In the second half, the Whites soaked up the pressure and were usually on the back foot bar a few forays into the West Ham half.

In the dying minutes, Mateus Fernandes headed the ball home causing a nervous ending to the game.

Man of the match: Brenden Aaronson.

“Effective and sensible – he will keep his place”

NEIL GREWER

This was a thoroughly deserved win for Leeds and was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

Leeds scored early when Brendan Aaronson converted a keeper’s save following a Noah Okafor header after a lovely flowing team move.

On 15 minutes, Joe Rodon headed in a corner. For the remainder of the half Leeds looked likely to increase their lead and should have had the game sewn up.

In the second half, Leeds looked comfortable and again missed chances to increase the lead before conceding at the death to a flick header following an inch-perfect cross.

Lucas Perri looked solid in goal, and his distribution was effective and sensible – he will keep his place.

Jaka Bijol was impressive although a few slack passes late on looked like over-confidence.

James Justin, who replaced the injured Gabi Gudmundsson before half-time, looked assured and comfortable.

Brenden Aaronson had his best game of the season and Dominic Calvert-Lewin led the line brilliantly.

A great team effort and just what was needed, with the only frustration being the late concession (again).

Man of the match: Joe Rodon (a goal and dominant performance).