Brenden Aaronson has opened up on a Daniel Farke conversation to sort a Leeds United issue.

Whites ace Brenden Aaronson has made a vow for next weekend’s trip to Brighton - armed with words from Daniel Farke to sort a Leeds United issue.

Leeds approached Friday night’s hosting of West Ham following back-to-back defeats and earlier denied more points by the concession of late goals in a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth and 1-0 defeat at Fulham.

Farke’s Whites were heading for all three points in last month’s hosting of high-flying Bournemouth as they led 2-1 heading into second half stoppage time only for Eli Kroupi to net a 93rd-minute equaliser which snatched a 2-2 draw.

For Leeds, three points became one, and Aaronson says boss Farke had specific instructions for his players aimed at preventing such a slip from happening again.

That was put firmly to the test in Friday night’s clash against the Hammers as goals from Aaronson and Joe Rodon put Leeds 2-0 up at the break and again heading for all three points.

This time, though, the Whites held firm enough for a 2-1 victory, installed with the instruction to stay at the top of their game heading into the closing stages.

“That was the message all week”

Speaking to LUTV, Aaronson was asked what was said at half-time by Farke and the players in the dressing room.

"We had a conversation,” said the American.

"The last couple of games we have given away late goals and we haven't been at our best in the late stages of the game so it was huge for us to keep the mentality.

“I think that was the message all week - in the late minutes of the game stay on top of it and get the result which we needed.

"To hold the 2-1 win - I think defensively we were good, we handled a lot of crossing situations from them and West Ham is a team that has a tonne of quality.

"It was definitely a difficult game but I am just proud of the group."

Friday’s victory kicked Leeds six points clear of the drop zone ahead of the weekend’s other fixtures and Farke’s men retain that cushion following third-bottom Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

“A tough one”

Leeds now sit 15th in the table but only one point behind next weekend’s hosts Brighton who slipped to 13th after Saturday evening’s 4-2 loss at Manchester United.

The trip to Brighton presents United’s second-longest away day of the season behind Bournemouth - but Aaronson has vowed that his men will be properly prepared.

"It's going to be a tough one down there,” admitted the American.

“Definitely some travel and we will be ready."