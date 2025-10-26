West Ham’s Tomas Soucek took in a milestone moment against Leeds United at Elland Road - but it didn’t go to plan.

West Ham star Tomas Soucek has made a tough Leeds United admission upon a personal milestone moment not exactly going to plan.

Experienced Czechia international midfielder Soucek made his 200th Premier League appearance in Friday night’s clash at Elland Road but his team found themselves 1-0 down with just three minutes on the clock to a close-range Brenden Aaronson finish.

Whites keeper Lucas Perri then made a double save to keep out Jarrod Bowen’s overhead kick and Lucas Paqueta’s attempt to net on the follow-up before Leeds added a second goal as Joe Rodon headed home Sean Longstaff’s corner.

West Ham finally pulled a goal back in the 90th minute through Mateus Fernandes but Soucek admitted Leeds had subjected his side to a tough start and that his Irons ultimately spent almost the whole match chasing the game en route to a 2-1 defeat.

“Really tough”

Speaking to West Ham United’s official website, Soucek said: “Our aim was obviously to score first, but we conceded early so it was a really tough start.

“We had a couple of chances to draw level, with Jarrod’s overhead kick and then a header from me, but they got their second. We got a goal, but we were in a losing position for almost all the game, so we know we need to step up.

“I think we have to continue working hard at being tighter defensively, because it’s always going to be hard to have to score two or three goals to get a result.

“I think we have to start from the defence and then look at creating chances, but overall we have to fight and win every ball.”

Soucek added: “We know we’re in a serious situation, and we can’t let any more games get past us now. We have to step up, improve and start getting points on the board.

“Really sorry about our current situation”

“I’ve been at the Club for a long time now and I’m really experienced, so I have to take responsibility and help make sure everyone is doing their job. We all have to be leaders, start showing our quality, and get results for the fans.”

Taking to social media the following day, Soucek wrote: “Yesterday was my 200th Premier League match. I’m incredibly grateful for my journey with West Ham. Full of amazing moments, but also some disappointments.

“Thank you all so much for your support, especially to the fans, whom I truly appreciate and share a special bond with. I’m really sorry about our current situation. West Ham doesn’t belong where we are right now. I’ll do everything I can to help turn things around and get WHU back where it belongs!!”