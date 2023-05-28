Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur injury news with nine out and two doubtful

Leeds United are back in action this weekend at home to Tottenham Hotspur as they prepare for their final game of the 2022/23 season. The Whites need to win and hope Everton and Leicester City fail to pick up three points in order to save their Premier League status.

Sam Allardyce is winless in his three games at the helm so far. Here is a look at the latest injury regarding the Yorkshire outfit and their upcoming opponents...

Striker Rodrigo trained on Friday and Leeds have a decision to make as to whether to throw him back in. The same applies to fellow forward Patrick Bamford, who is also a doubt at this stage. Speaking after the 3-1 loss to West Ham last time out, Allardyce said: “Both of them struggling badly: Rodrigo with a plantar fascia [injury] and then, of course, Patrick with an hamstring.”

Elsewhere, the Whites remain without versatile Stuart Dallas, winger Luis Sinisterra and midfielder Tyler Adams as they all continue their road to recoveries. Left-back Junior Firpo is back after serving the one-game suspension he received for his sending off in the last game at Elland Road in the 2-2 draw against Newcastle United.

As for Spurs, defender Eric Dier is out of action after picking up a groin injury and he joins Ryan Sessegnon, Hugo Lloris and Rodrigo Bentancur in the treatment room. The defender has had surgery this week.

Elsewhere, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero are also sidelined and probably won’t be risked for the final day of the campaign. Ryan Mason remains in charge of the London club as their hunt for a permanent replacement for Antonio Conte goes on.

