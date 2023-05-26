It’s all or nothing for Leeds United in their final Premier League fixture of the season this Sunday where they not only need a win but need other results to go their way in order to avoid relegation.

Sam Allardyce’s side must beat Tottenham Hotspur and hope that Everton and Leicester City do not get the results they need to keep them above the Whites when the dust has settled. Meanwhile, there are plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines as the summer window approaches.

Understandably, most of the focus is on players who could be leaving Elland Road with things so uncertain at the moment and West Ham, who have secured their Premier League safety, appear to be targeting a Leeds player. Elsewhere, another Whites star is reportedly wanted by a Spanish side. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Friday, May 26:

West Ham ‘identify’ Leeds United star as transfer target

Per a report from The Sun, West Ham have identified Leeds midfielder Jack Harrison and Leicester’s Harvey Barnes as summer transfer targets. It is said that the Hammers are looking to add players who are ‘ready to hit the ground running’.

Harrison has four goals and seven assists for Leeds this season but could be one of several first team players who leave the club if they are relegated to the Championship. The same goes for Leicester City’s Barnes who is likely to leave the Foxes if they also drop out of the top flight.

Spanish side linked with Leeds United midfielder

Real Betis may return to their long-standing interest in Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca if the Yorkshire club are relegated from the Premier League, according to BBC Sport via Spanish publication Estadio Deportivo. The La Liga club were credited with a strong interest in the former Espanyol star while he was at Bayern Munich before Leeds snapped him up last year.

