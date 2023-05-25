European manager gives Premier League club the Leeds United treatment in strong statement
The Dutchman was recently crowned Eredivisie champion with Rotterdam club Feyenoord and will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, unlike the North London side.
Spurs are the second Premier League outfit Slot has rejected the chance to manage this year, after passing on the opportunity to replace Jesse Marsch at Elland Road back in February.
Slot was one of several European coaches Leeds targeted following Marsch’s sacking, many of whom rebuffed the Leeds hierarchy preferring to stay in their current jobs.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has now shared in the Whites’ disappointment after Slot revealed he wishes to remain with Feyenoord and continue what he has built over the past couple of seasons.
Speaking to Dutch outlet AD, Slot said: “I have heard a lot about other clubs' interest in me. I'm grateful for the appreciation from that, but my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and build on the foundation that has been laid over the past two seasons.
"There are and have been no transfer talks and yesterday's discussion was solely about a possible extension. All talks with Feyenoord are focused solely on that.
"I am looking forward to the new season at Feyenoord."
Slot’s words carry particular weight given the profile and financial clout of the Premier vastly supersedes that of the Dutch top flight. Typically, successful managers from lesser European leagues tend to be funnelled towards the bright lights of English football’s top tier, but not in Slot’s case.
Leeds take on Spurs this weekend in their final fixture of the Premier League season, in what could prove to be their last game of a three-year stay at this level.