Leeds United 'interview' described as '100 per cent fake' as apology and explanation issued

The story, claiming to be an exclusive interview with the ex director of football, appeared on the website of Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, although it was written by Mo Ibrahim, a contributor to the site.

In the piece Orta was quoted as saying he did not regret backing Jesse Marsch but felt the time to change the manager would have been during the World Cup break rather than February, when the American was actually sacked.

The reaction from Whites supporters was one of anger.

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is seen on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on May 15, 2022. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Orta, who parted company with the club in the wake of Javi Gracia's sacking, has denied giving the interview, via Leeds United's media department.

One of his closest scouting lieutenants Gaby Ruiz also responded to Ibrahim on Twitter on Thursday night asking for the piece to be deleted. He said: "As a member of his work staff and 100% Orta’s trusted person I positively know this interview is 100% fake. Please erase it from the net asap, Victor has not given any interview to anyone recently, I can’t understand how Di Marzio can be also mentioned in this piece."

Shortly after Ruiz’s public response, Ibrahim deleted tweets sharing the interview, and within hours the piece itself had been removed from the Di Marzio website.

Orta's popularity with the club's fanbase suffered due to two seasons of struggle in the top flight and supporters chanted for his removal at a number of games earlier in the campaign. His desire to keep Gracia in place is thought to have put him at odds with the board and led to his departure a day prior to the appointment of Sam Allardyce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruiz will also depart Elland Road, where a scouting team remains in place working in the background ahead of a potential summer takeover by 49ers Enterprises and the appointment of a new decision maker on transfers.

It is not yet known if Leeds will opt for a like-for-like Orta replacement or change their model to include a head of recruitment and a football operations chief.

Leeds are facing relegation on Sunday if they fail to beat Tottenham Hotspur and results elsewhere do not go their way.

The YEP has contacted gianlucadimarzio.com and Mo Ibrahim for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ibrahim released a statement on Friday morning explaining the situation.

It read: “Re 'Orta interview': I published an article about a small talk with former Leeds director Victor Orta.

“It turns out that the person I spoke to wasn't actually Victor and it was someone pretending to be him.

“The website the interview was published on has no responsibility as to what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad