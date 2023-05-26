Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Sunday’s must win and pray visit of Tottenham Hotspur plus what might lie ahead including the scale of possible departures, a particular pair to try and keep and a Whites ‘rebate’ quip.

KEITH INGHAM

The last chance of survival is upon us but, in reality, it is a forlorn hope as Leeds have to somehow get a victory and hope two other teams are beaten. We all know the football gods very rarely shine on us and, to be honest, most fans have accepted that the club will start next season in the Championship.

SUMMER WISH: To keep Willy Gnonto, above, upon likely Leeds United relegation to the Championship. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

What happens in the summer is vital to the future of the club. The ownership needs to change with hopefully 49ers Enterprises coming in but that isn’t a certainty. A head of football and a new head coach will be first on their list to get in as soon as possible.

There will be many players who we see on Sunday for the last time. I’m expecting at least half of the squad to leave for pastures new and, to be honest, I’m not that bothered to see the back of many. I would like to keep hold of Tyler Adams and Willy Gnonto but they may also see their futures away from LS11.

So, it’s goodbye and good riddance to this terrible season, one that started decently with wins over Wolves and Chelsea but will probably end with another disappointing defeat. I’ve no confidence at all that Leeds will end the season with a win. A performance to be proud of though should be the very least the fans get from the players.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3.

NEIL GREWER

En route to Brentford last season, our triparty discussion concluded “strange things happen on the final day of the season” and “hope springs eternal” yet we were 80 per cent sure Leeds would suffer relegation.

On Sunday, the view will be the same except less hopeful and I expect a 95 per cent likelihood of relegation to be the verdict. Who knows if Big Sam can pull off a miracle but we hope the team give their all and give it a go.

A weakened squad will not help the situation. Perhaps Georginio Rutter will score a few goals to keep us up – that alone would repay the transfer fee. I expect Leeds to beat a poor Spurs side. However, unfortunately I see both Leicester City and Everton also winning. But at least we see a win before we go down.

A defeat on Sunday would really hurt but it would be difficult to argue we should stay up. I believe the squad was good enough to survive but poor decision making at the top has caused this demise.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1.

ANDY RHODES

This is it, then, one last throw of the dice. This feels like needing to roll a six except your dice is covered in ones. It hasn’t been bad luck that has put Leeds United in this position, it’s been two years of stagnation and not seizing the opportunities the Premier League has offered. After 16 years away, you wouldn’t have expected the club to let it slip through their fingers.

What to expect from Sunday’s game is a mystery. The atmosphere will depend on events in Liverpool and Leicester but the players will need the crowd’s backing if they are to pull off a miracle. It has the potential to be an occasion to savour but the majority feel it is too little, too late.

The stars rarely align for Leeds but, even if they do on Sunday, questions still need to be answered. The club doesn’t look in a strong position to bounce straight back. At this point, and after recent games, all the fans will expect on Sunday will be a battling performance.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3.

DAVID WATKINS

And so it all comes down to this; can we beat Spurs? But it doesn’t really does it? We all know it would be the greatest escape of all time if the three crucial results this Sunday all go the way Leeds need.

Miracles do happen, of course, but even the most ardent and biased Leeds fan would surely admit this one is unlikely. I’d expect at least one out of Everton and Leicester to win their home games against Bournemouth and West Ham respectively, while our recent form and our ability to concede goals like they are going out of fashion suggests beating Spurs is pure fantasy.

I’m resigned to watching Leeds play in the Championship next season and have been for a while, despite continually hoping one of the many recent ‘must-win’ games would actually be won! So, all I want on Sunday is for Leeds to put in a solid performance, something to remember over the summer as we prepare for those trips to Millwall, Blackburn, Cardiff, Swansea et al and ponder how to spend our 10 per cent season-ticket rebate.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2.

MIKE GILL

After Newcastle United failed to beat Leicester City on Monday, United sit second from the bottom and are likely to be playing in the Championship next season. There are no mitigating circumstances; the sad fact is that the Whites have just not been good enough.

The only thing that will prevent this catastrophe is an unlikely and undeserved gift from the football gods. All that is really at stake on Sunday is pride. United need to put up a fight against a team who have been pretty underwhelming themselves.

Spurs have missed their targets as well but without the awful consequences that the Whites face. Sam Allardyce has done his best but his team's performance against West Ham had a depressingly familiar feel to it. It is impossible to predict the mood of the crowd at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Leeds supporters have given their all in this the most trying of seasons and will continue to do so – as long as they see some commitment from the players.