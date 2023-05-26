Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Live

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Sam Allardyce on striker fitness update in final day press conference

Leeds United interim manager Sam Allardyce is speaking to the media from 1:30pm this afternoon.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 26th May 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:53 BST

The Whites welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon knowing even a win might not be enough to keep them in the Premier League for another year.

Leeds will rely on results at Goodison Park and the King Power Stadium going their way if they are to stand a chance of survival by beating Spurs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sam Allardyce revealed in his post-match press conference at West Ham United last weekend that strikers Patrick Bamford (hamstring) and Rodrigo Moreno (foot) were battling with injuries. The manager is expected to provide an update on their availability ahead of kick-off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the London Stadium (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the London Stadium (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)
Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the London Stadium (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Live updates from Allardyce’s pre-match press conference here.

Sam Allardyce press conference live

Show new updates
12:24 BST

‘The only challenge...'

The only challenge is to try and beat Tottenham and try and go into the game and deliver performances without the mistakes like we played against Newcastle so we give ourselves a chance to win. We then have to see what happens at Everton who play Bournemouth I think. That's our only hope is that we can win that game and see what happens.

Sam Allardyce, last weekend
12:23 BST

Fingers crossed for Bamford and Rodrigo

Both of them struggling badly: Rodrigo with a plantar fascia [injury] and then, of course, Patrick with an hamstring

Sam Allardyce, after last weekend’s defeat to West Ham
12:22 BST

It’s going to take all they’ve got - and a lot of luck

11:33 BST

Welcome to Elland Road

We’re at the home of Leeds United today for Sam Allardyce’s pre-match press conference - the final pre-game briefing of the season, perhaps the final of Allardyce’s tenure and Leeds’ last in the Premier League for some time.

Sunday is massive. Allardyce joining us from 1:30 with updates on the squad.

Quotes filtering in here.

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:Sam AllardyceTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueElland RoadWest Ham UnitedPatrick Bamford