Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Sam Allardyce on striker fitness update in final day press conference
The Whites welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon knowing even a win might not be enough to keep them in the Premier League for another year.
Leeds will rely on results at Goodison Park and the King Power Stadium going their way if they are to stand a chance of survival by beating Spurs.
Sam Allardyce revealed in his post-match press conference at West Ham United last weekend that strikers Patrick Bamford (hamstring) and Rodrigo Moreno (foot) were battling with injuries. The manager is expected to provide an update on their availability ahead of kick-off at 4:30pm on Sunday.
Live updates from Allardyce’s pre-match press conference here.
Sam Allardyce press conference live
‘The only challenge...'
Sam Allardyce, last weekend
The only challenge is to try and beat Tottenham and try and go into the game and deliver performances without the mistakes like we played against Newcastle so we give ourselves a chance to win. We then have to see what happens at Everton who play Bournemouth I think. That's our only hope is that we can win that game and see what happens.
Fingers crossed for Bamford and Rodrigo
Sam Allardyce, after last weekend’s defeat to West Ham
Both of them struggling badly: Rodrigo with a plantar fascia [injury] and then, of course, Patrick with an hamstring
It’s going to take all they’ve got - and a lot of luck
Welcome to Elland Road
We’re at the home of Leeds United today for Sam Allardyce’s pre-match press conference - the final pre-game briefing of the season, perhaps the final of Allardyce’s tenure and Leeds’ last in the Premier League for some time.
Sunday is massive. Allardyce joining us from 1:30 with updates on the squad.
Quotes filtering in here.