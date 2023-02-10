Leeds United v Man Utd injury news as nine sidelined and six doubts

Leeds United face Manchester United again this weekend, and they head into the clash with a number of injury concerns.

Aside from not having a full-time manager in place, Luis Sinisterra picked up a hamstring injury and it’s very likely he will miss out this weekend, while Pascal Struijk was forced off with a head injury.

Asked if Struijk could be involved this weekend, interim boss Michael Skubala said: “We have to go and assess with the medical team and see how he is. I think he’s taken a big blow. He’s okay at the minute, he is a little bit dizzy but at the moment I just need to go and speak to the medical team and see them and see how he is.

“We took a few early knocks early on with a few injuries and that made it difficult for the second half with the amount of stoppages we can have but we need to go back and assess and see how everybody is. It’s a shame to lose some good players but we’ll have to dig deeper and be together.”

While the medical team need to go through the right processes Struijk, given he was suffering from dizziness, it seems very likely he will miss out this weekend, although he will be a doubt until he is officially ruled out.

Elsewhere, Liam Cooper and Marc Roca missed out on Wednesday night, and while they could return, they have to be listed as doubts until there is a further update, likely on Friday afternoon. Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw are working their way back from long-term injuries, while Archie Gray and Sonny Perkins remain doubts after minor recent injuries.

Sinisterra picked up another injury on Wednesday

As far as Man Utd are concerned, Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay were all absent through injury on Wednesday night, while Casemiro was suspended and will remain suspended for this weekend. Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed out with illness on Wednesday and will be listed as a doubt for now, given the close turnaround.

Asked about Antony’s injury situation on Wednesday, Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag said: “I don’t know (when he will be back). I don’t think it is a long time but we have to see how it develops in the coming days. It is in his leg, but I can’t specify as we don’t understand that.”