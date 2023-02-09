Feyenoord chief fires strong Leeds United warning as Whites explore Arne Slot in managerial hunt

Leeds are seeking a new head coach following the sacking of Jesse Marsch and would give serious thought to a move for Slot, should he be interested and if an exit from Feyenoord can be negotiated.

Dutch outlet Voetbal International, though, are reporting a clear message for Leeds of “hands off Arne Slot” from the club’s general manager Dennis te Kloese. Voetbal International are reporting that Feyenoord are ‘not open to Slot’s departure’ and that ‘in other words they won’t let him go. Their report says that Feyenoord envisage the 44-year-old coach both finishing the season and also being in the dugout next term. Slot extended his contract until 2025 last year but Feyenoord are reportedly planning for both parties to meet after this season with a view to extending the coach’s deal.

Te Kloese said: “I have not heard anything from Leeds. Neither officially nor unofficially. I also know Leeds as a correct club, so I don't believe they are playing this behind our backs. Last summer the transfer of Luis Sinisterra also went in a very neat, correct way.”