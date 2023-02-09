Carlos Corberan responds to Leeds United manager's job question and refutes deal suggestion

Leeds are on the hunt for a new head coach having sacked Jesse Marsch following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest and ex-Whites under-23s boss and United assistant Corberan was strongly linked to the position. Corberan, though, signed a new four-year deal with the Baggies on Tuesday and the 39-year-old has swiftly batted away a question about Leeds and also explained the timing of signing a new deal.

Asked by Sky Sports if being linked with a huge club like Leeds showed the work that he and his team were doing at West Brom and what that meant to him, Corberan declared: "For me, the thing that means the most is to win football games and to make my club feel proud.

"Last year for example when I received the manager of the month, I was pleased, not because I was the manager of the month but because I think this is a consequence when the team is winning football games so always when this speculation arrives because you are winning games it is positive because you are winning games and this is my only focus and my only target."

FOCUS: Purely on winning games for West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, above. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Corberan also refuted any suggestion that the timing of signing a new deal was anything to do with the reported interest from Leeds.

"About three to four weeks ago the club started to talk with me about how they wanted to extend our commitments and that they wanted to create a long term project," he explained.

"I said to them that I was very pleased we started to do this but I think the best time to do this was after the market because at that moment we were in the middle of the market and I think it was very important to be focused on the market and we concentrated on this.

"After the market we will have a lot of time to talk about me because when both parties are happy and we both have the same target then it will be easy to just sign the contract.