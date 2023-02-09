Old Trafford was silenced, except for a raucous corner of Leeds supporters, with just sixty-five seconds on the clock as Willy Gnonto let fly from the edge of the area on Wednesday night. The Whites opened the scoring in spectacular fashion, courtesy of their pint-sized Italian.

Holding out for half-time, Leeds began the second half as they started the first: fast-paced and in their opponents’ faces. Before long, they had doubled their lead, Gnonto involved once more slipping in Dutchman and close friend Crysencio Summerville whose finish deflected in via Manchester United defender Raphael Varane.

Fortunately for Leeds, the hosts were only able to mount a two-goal comeback, rather than forcing a third meaning the manager-less visitors left Old Trafford with a valuable and unexpected point.

Manchester United v Leeds United, Old Trafford Stadium Manchester, Premier League, 8th February 2023 Leeds Willy Gnonto celebrates an early goal. Picture Tony Johnson

After the game, Michael Skubala – currently in caretaker charge at Elland Road while the club search for Jesse Marsch’s replacement – said he was ‘really proud’ of his team, especially considering they were only able to work on team shape for 20 minutes before the game.

In the opposing dugout, Erik ten Hag was decidedly less pleased with his players, despite the second half fightback: “If you start each half the way we did, it’s unacceptable.

"That’s really frustrating [to concede two goals] and unacceptable,” the Dutch coach reiterated.

"I think we could expect it,” Ten Hag added, referring to Leeds’ high-intensity style. “I was really disappointed.”

"It was the truth that we start each half we are not ready. I started my talk in half-time with, ‘Hey, come on guys, we are not ready. Make sure when we go out for the second half we are ready, maybe equalise and then you will win the game’. But then in the second half it’s the same and you concede so quickly a goal because the opponent is front foot, aggressive, is winning challenges and that’s the most where I’m disappointed that we lose all the battles in the first minutes of each half.”